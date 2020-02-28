Explained: Is it time to have a better governance in Delhi Police?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 28: While scores of people have witnessed to see people from different political parties and government administrations being directly or indirectly holding responsibility for the lawlessness witnessed in the national capital for over a week now, it is time to question Delhi Police's role in the ongoing protest.

It can be seen that the residents blaming the Union Home Ministry as it manages the Delhi Police. Leaders from the Opposition party, demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation as he failed the curb the violence and did not interact with the pro and anti CAA protesters who hit the streets of Delhi from February 23 to 26.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was immediately put in charge of the situation minutes after the Congress demanded Shah's resignation. Until then, matters were being handled by the Delhi Police.

#UPDATE National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, after visiting sensitive areas of #NorthEastDelhi, has reached Home Ministry to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. https://t.co/Mq05qXcIld — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

On Wednesday morning, the NSA officer, who directly reports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was seen taking a walk on the streets of violence-hit areas in Delhi, assuring the residents that the law and order would be restored in the national capital.

Several media reports, videos and witnessses revealed that the police officials were allegedly unwilling or unable to prevent the mobs, and in many cases that was associated with the violence.

Amit Shah's response to call in Indian Army

The Home Minister, on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting with respect to the Delhi violence and decided that there was no need to deploy the Army in the national capital. Was the Home Ministry's blind faith on the police officers or did the BJP assume that it was their "internal problem" and decided to deal with it all by themselves? Only Amit Shah has the answers.

It can also be pointed out that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA officer Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah assured the residents to bring law and order back in place, the death toll in the national capital stands at 34, and might even shoot up in cases that emerge fron succumbing to injuries.