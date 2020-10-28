Explained: Importance of the Indo-US postal service pact

What impact will Calcutta HC's order to ban Puja Pandals for visitors in Bengal have?

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Department of Posts and United States Postal Service (USPS) have entered into an agreement for Electronic Exchange of Customs data related to postal shipments exchanged between the two countries.

The agreement will make it possible to transmit and receive electronic data of international postal items prior to their physical arrival at the destination and would enable customs clearance of postal items in advance in line with the evolving global postal framework.

This will also improve the performance of postal services in terms of reliability, visibility and security.

USA is the top export destination for India (17 per cent) which is also reflected in exchange of goods through postal channel. In 2019, around 20 per cent of outbound EMS and 30 per cent of Letters and Small Packets transmitted by India Post were destined to USA whereas 60 per cent of the Parcels received by India Post were originated from USA.

Exchange of Electronic Advance Data (EAD) as per the Agreement will be a key driver towards promoting mutual trade with emphasis on the exports from different parts of India to USA through postal channel considering that USA is a major destination of MSME products, Gems and Jewelry, Pharmaceuticals and other local products from India. This will fulfll a major demand of export industry to expedite customs clearances of export items.

The primary objective that will be served by this agreement is to facilitate 'ease of exports' for small and large exporters through postal channels from different parts of the country and will contribute towards making India an Export Hub for the world.

The agreement was signed by Prannoy Sharma, Deputy Director General (International Relations and Global Business), Department of Posts Robert H Raines Jr, Managing Director, Global Business of United States Postal Service.