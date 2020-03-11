Explained: How the numbers stack up in Madhya Pradesh today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Congress after losing Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs is facing a mammoth crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

In the current scenario if the Congress goes in for a floor test, it is bound to lose. This could pave the way for the BJP to form the government in MP. Let us see how the numbers are stacked up at the moment.

Now that 22 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 92 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 100. The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 24. This means that the half way mark would be 102. The Congress in this scenario would have 92 and the BJP, 107.