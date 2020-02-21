  • search
    Explained: How SC order on commissioning of women in Army will give clarity

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Army Chief General M M Naravane said the force has been championing gender equality and the Supreme Court order granting permanent commission to women officers will give it a lot of clarity moving forward.

    The Supreme Court on Monday had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings.

    No discrimination:

    "Indian Army does not discriminate any soldier based on religion, caste, creed, or even gender. The outlook of the Indian Army has been throughout like this and that is why we started inducting women officers as early as in 1993," Gen Naravane told reporters.

    Indian Army has taken the initiative to induct women in rank and file, and the first batch of 100 women soldiers is undergoing training at Corps of Military Police Centre and School, he said.

    A sense of clarity:

    "The Supreme Court's decision is a welcome one as it brings out a sense of clarity and purpose to gainfully employ officers for better efficiency of the organisation. I must assure that everybody in the Indian Army including women officers will be given equal opportunity to contribute to the nation as also progress in their careers," he said hailing the verdict as enabling.

    Letters are being sent to women officers asking whether they will prefer permanent commissioning, the Army chief said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
