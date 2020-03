Explained: How police is fighting rumours in riot hit Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace in the national capital.

His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Delhi following false rumours of violence.

The police commissioner also said people should verify rumours from the Delhi Police control room. "We are quelling such rumours through social media," Shrivastava said.

Six cases have been registered in connection with rumour mongering and investigation is underway, he said.

Distress calls:

Delhi police got over 3,000 distress calls from people panicked over riot-related rumours like violence, arson and stone pelting across the national capital, officials said.

Around one-fifth of these calls on the emergency 100 and 112 numbers came from Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi and nearby areas in South Delhi, they said.

Panic gripped residents across the national capital on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence but the police denied any incident and appealed for calm, days after riots in northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives.

Emergency calls:

"More than 3,000 emergency calls were received at the police control room (PCR) after rumours related to violence started doing rounds in Delhi on Sunday evening. 413 calls were from South East Delhi and 157 from South Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Besides the PCR calls, several people from within Delhi as well as outside called up police officials, including officers, directly to verify information about violence breaking out, the officer added.

Quelling the hoax:

The rumours prompted senior police officers to come on ground and quell the hoax while also taking to social media to control panic.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were reopened later.

"Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours," the Delhi police tweeted.

The police said it was closely monitoring the social media accounts spreading fake news or rumours and action will be taken against them.