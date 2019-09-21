Explained: How parties fared in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2014

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 21: Assembly elections for the 288-member Maharashtra and 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 21, the Election Commission said on Saturday. The results will be declared on October 24.

In 2014, the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies was announced on September 20 and the voting took place on October 15, while the counting of votes was taken up on October 19.

A look at how parties fared in 2014 assembly elections

Maharashtra

After the four-way contest, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats, followed by the Sena (63), Congress (42) and the NCP (41). Congress was only able to win 42 out of the 287 seats it contested, while NCP won 41 seats out of the 278 seats it contested. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fared poorly in 2014 by securing merely one seat.

While the BJP received 27.81 per cent of the valid votes, Sena collected 19.35 per cent of the votes. Congress edged past NCP with a vote-share of 17.95 per cent compared to NCP's 17.24 per cent, to end in third place.

Haryana

In Haryana, the BJP formed the government on its own for the first time in Haryana riding the Narendra Modi wave. The BJP won 47 seats in the 90-member House. Whereas, INLD and Congress fell short at 19 and 15 seats, respectively. BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP won one seat each, while independents had bagged five seats.

The voter turnout in the state was recorded at 76.54% which became a new state record. Following BJP's sweep, Manohar Lal Khattar was chosen to head the government in 2014.