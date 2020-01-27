Explained: How FASTag-like technology will help you avoid queues at petrol pumps?

New Delhi, Jan 27: As the government has made the FASTag mandatory for all the vehicles in India, a similar RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) reader has been used at several petrol pumps to save your time.

Mumbai-based startup AGS Transact Technologies Ltd has developed India's first mobile fuelling solution called Fastlane in June 2019. It is an mobile app that will find out how much petrol or diesel you want to buy. The users can pre-set the amount of fuel they want before reaching the petrol pump. The attendant will then refill your tank and you drive out without waiting to pay the bill.

How to use Fastlane service?

To use Fastlane service, the users will have to download an Fastlane Fuel app and complete the one-time registration process after which they can collect the RFID sticker from the nearest HP petrol pump. The sticker needs to be pasted on the car windshield, and link it to their vehicle via the app.

The users will then have to set up their Fastlane wallet and add money using Bank Card or Netbanking.

How does RFID sticker work?

Just like FASTags, Fastlane users are provided with RFID stickers linked to Fastlane mobile app. This app also enables the user to pre-set the fueling amount before reaching the petrol pump.

Once he or she reaches the fuel outlet, the Fastlane RFID sticker pasted on the windshield of the vehicle that will provide vehicle identification and fuel type, as well as billing and payment information to the attendant at the petrol pump t. Once the tank is filled, you get an instant notification and you can simply drive away without having to stay and make the payments.

Which petrol pumps have the new technology?

Currently, there are more than 120 Fastlane-enabled HPCL petrol pumps in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune and many more yet to come up.

Established in 2002, AGSTTL is one of India's leading providers of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions including customised solutions serving the banking, retail, petroleum and transit sectors.