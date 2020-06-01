Explained: How Delhi recorded a massive surge in number of COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, June 01: The recent number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi seems to have spiling them over to its neighbouring districts as well. Haryana has been recording a large number of cases in areas that are adjoining Delhi, such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

The reason to this can probably because of easing several activities, including limited public transport, after the third phase of lockdown ended on May 18. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 1,295 new cases, which was the fourth consecutive day of 1,000-plus cases in the city.

Recently, there has been an increase of almost 6,000 cases in Delhi, which presently has close to 20,000 cases. But, the concerns shifts focus on the increase in the number of dead.

In the last two weeks, the number of deaths has been increased massively from 123 on May 15 to 473 now. Looking at the official data provided by the Union Health Ministry, as a city, only Mumbai has a bigger caseload, and more number of dead.

So far, the national capital has not faced any hospital or manpower shortage that Mumbai is stumbling upon. Mumbai, which has close to 40,000 infections has already begun converting large public premises into makeshift hospitals.

With more relaxations in lockdown rules coming into effect from today in the "Unlock 1", the chances of another surge in the number of cases is high in the coming days.

On Sunday, more than 8,500 new coronavirus-related cases were reported from across the country. The total number of infections in India is now more than 1.9 lakh. With these many cases, more than 91,000 people have so far recovered from the disease.

According to the official data, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat can be seen constantly contributing the positive cases.

States that are reporting COVID-19 cases in an extremely slow pace include Punjab, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.