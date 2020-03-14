  • search
    Explained: How coronavirus can impact Rafale jets induction in India

    New Delhi, Mar 14: It looks like the Ministry of Defence is fighting hard to finalise the induction date of the first four controversial Rafale jets from France after speculations of delayed delivery arise due to coronavirus threat in that country.

    Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the first four Rafale jets would be flown to India in the last week of May. However, the Air Force headquarters is yet to get confirmation from the French officials.

    According to reports, Ambala Air Force station, that would be housing the first four Rafale jets, is been prepared for the induction ceremony. The second squadron of Rafale would be placed at Hasimara base, West Bengal to fight against the Chinese threat.

    How would France find it difficult to deliver Rafale jets?

    While France is the second most-affected European nation that is battling against coronavirus, advance liaison team from this European nation would find it difficult to come to India and make way for the induction.

    France has reached 2,284 with positive cases of coronavirus and recorded 72 deaths. Also, reports suggest that several cities of France, that are close to Rafale jet's assembly line in Merignac, have found positive coronavirus cases.

    In October 2019, Rajnath Singh was seen performing shastrapuja of the fighter jet during his visit to France.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
