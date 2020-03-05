Explained: How BJP's 'Operation Lotus' will impact Kamal Nath's govt in Madhya Pradesh

India

Bhopal, Mar 05: In what comes as a major development to Madhya Pradesh, after senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the state BJP leaders are trying to lure Congress leaders and its allies, "Operation Lotus" has gripped Kamal Nath's government.

The term, "Operation Lotus" is used as a BJP strategy to come to power in states where it does not have seats or majority to form the government, by either luring the majority party MLAs with money or by "influencing" them to resign.

During the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress-JD(S) coalition had 118 seats while the BJP, along with two independent MLAs, had 106 seats. The Assembly has 224 seats and to form the government, the coalition government needs 113 seats.

Will Kamal Nath, who was Congress' troubleshooter, finds 'Operation Lotus' difficult to fight?

Later, the BJP, with its "Operation Lotus" influenced 17 MLAs from the coalition government to resign, resulting in the Assembly's total strength falling from 224 to 207. With BJP having 106 seats, the party called for a trust vote and toppled the government.

Now, Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh is also facing, not completely but similar issues.

Speaking to OneIndia, Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India's top psephologist, said, "Right from the time the Madhya Pradesh government was formed, we have seen question marks being raised about the stability of the government. This is not the first attempt that has happened on the government. However, the past attempts have been rebuked by the Congress."

"This time, it seems to have become bit serious and it is interesting to see how it turns out in the coming days," he added.

It is allegedly said that after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is seen losing in several states. Be it Delhi or Jharkhand. The BJP also could not form the government in Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh crisis over for now? Six back, four MLAs still missing

This move, by the BJP, is more likely to try and recover the states they had lost.

However, the Congress has not got its hold in Madhya Pradesh. The consistent infighting between Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh has cost the party dearly with BJP, using this opportunity to fish out MLAs and make the best use of it.