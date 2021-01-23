Explained: How are tableaux selected to display on Republic Day?

New Delhi, Jan 23: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday this year. It can be seen that the Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day is also known as the Gantantra Divas. Republic Day is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the nation.

A grand parade will be organised at the Rajpath in New Delhi that showcases the defence capabilities, diversity, and rich cultural heritage. However, this time the celebration is going to look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, it is reportedly said that the parade will only cover a distance of 3.3 km instead of 8.2 km and it will start from Vijay Chowk and will end at the National Stadium.

Every year, in the celebration of Republic Day, tableaux are represented that showcases the story or a scene from history.

What are Tableaux?

Tableaux are a group of motionless models that showcases the story or a scene from the Indian history. In the celebration of Republic Day, the states, departments, and ministries represent their achievements in the form of history that are represented by their respective tableaux.

Who select tableaux?

The Ministry of Defence takes care of the selection process of tableaux. The selection process goes through a number of guidelines. According to the guidelines, the tableaux should represent some historical event, culture, heritage, development programmes, and environment.

It is also mentioned that the tableaux must not carry any logos and should carry some animation and sound.

How are the ideas presented?

It can be seen that the selection process is very lengthy. In this, the Ministry of Defence sets up an expert committee with people from various fields of arts so that the proposals get shortlisted accordingly.

The expert committee consists of people from different fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. After this, they analyse the various proposals received from all ministries and departments, as well as states and the committee evaluate them in a series of meetings.

After this, the sketch or the design of the proposals are scrutinised and they are given the suggestion to make changes in it. Later, if the design gets approved, the participants are asked to come up with the 3D models of their proposals. After this process, the 3D models are examined for the final round and this is how the tableaux are selected.