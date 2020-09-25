Explained: Here are the new quarantine rules for these seven states due to COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi, Sep 25: Coronavirus outbreak in India has seen states revising their quarantine and self-isolation guidelines for travellers from time to time to control the spread of the deadly virus. It can be seen that Kerala became the latest state to relax the mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in the state to seven days from 14 days.

While some states have relaxed quarantine rules for international passengers on short business visits, some have eased guidelines for certain other categories of passengers as well.

Also, the government has reduced the duration of institutional quarantine for international passengers to seven days followed by home isolation for another 7 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states which have reported very high number of coronavirus cases.

These states and the union territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

Here are the coronavirus quarantine rules across Indian states:

a. Maharashtra: The government mandates 14 days of home quarantine for all passengers. International passengers need to go under seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine. On the other side, domestic passengers from Mumbai and Aurangabad intending to exit Mumbai within seven days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

b. Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, all symptomatic and asymptomatic persons travelling from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. If the novel coronavirus test comes negative, they will be sent to home quarantine for a further seven days. Passengers coming from other areas will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

c. Karnataka: People travelling from other states to Karnataka shall neither have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days nor register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal. All the international passengers who are found asymptomatic upon arrival must undergo a mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

d. Uttar Pradesh: International passengers would have to go under seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine. However, domestic passengers would have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. The passengers exiting the State within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

e. Tamil Nadu: According to reports, Home quarantine is mandatory for 14 days and if the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness during the quarantine period, they are expected to visit a health facility. It is also said that COVID-19 tests will be done only on symptomatic persons coming from other states or union territories. Those who test positive and are symptomatic will be taken to hospital isolation for treatment.

f. Delhi: International passengers would have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels. Later, the passengers have to undergo seven days of home quarantine. For exemption from quarantine, passengers can also upload RT-PCR test reports 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

g. Punjab: International passengers would mandatorily undergo quarantine of 14 days, with seven days in an institutional quarantine centre whereas the remaining days can be spent in self-quarantine. The expense of seven-day institutional quarantine will have to be borne by the passengers only.