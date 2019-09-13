Explained: Everything you need to know about the SC/ST Atrocities Act

What is the controversy over the SC/ST Act?

The court's other two decisions - the introduction of anticipatory bail provisions and a preliminary probe by the police before arrest also triggered an uproar. Following the outrage and the subsequent political pressure, the Centre had asked the top court to rethink its verdict.

The Centre had argued that its judgment diluting the stringent provision of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act holding that arrest on a complaint under the law was not mandatory had "seriously affected their (SC/ST) morale and confidence in the ability of the state to protect them".

3 judge bench to hear Centre's plea against SC's Dalit Atrocities Act order

The court said the changes were necessary to protect the innocent, pointing out that the law was being misused on certain occasions and public servants were being stopped from doing their duty.

The government was strongly criticized by Dalit groups, which accused it of failing to take prompt action and ask the court for a review of its decision. On April 2 last year, nearly a dozen people died as Dalit groups resorted to violence to enforce a countrywide shutdown in protest against the court order.

The Centre has since made amendments in the law to overcome the top court's order diluting the provision of the arrest. This law was not stayed by the top court.

Provisions of the Bill

Parliament on August 9 last year had passed a bill to overturn the apex court order relating to certain safeguards against arrest under the SC and ST law.

The Bill states that the investigating officer will not require the approval of any authority for the arrest of an accused.

A preliminary enquiry will not be required for the registration of a First Information Report against a person accused under the Act.

The SC/ST Act 1989 states that persons accused of committing an offence under the Act cannot apply for anticipatory bail. The Bill seeks to clarify that this provision will apply despite any judgements or orders of a court that provide otherwise.

SC/ST Atrocities Act

According to the SC/ST Act, the protection is provided from social disabilities such as a denial of access to certain places and to use a customary passage, personal atrocities like forceful drinking or eating of inedible food sexual exploitation, injury etc, atrocities affecting properties, malicious prosecution, political disabilities and economic exploitation.

Offences Under The Act

Forced to eat or drink an offensive or uneatable substance

Caused annoyance, injury or insult by any excreta or waste matter being dumped in his premises or neighborhood

Paraded naked or with painted face or body

Wrongfully deprived of cultivation of his land

wrongfully deprived of his rights over any land, premises or water

Forced to do beggary or work as a bonded labourer

Prevented from exercising his right to vote or according to his wishes

Subjected to false legal proceedings

Caused injury or annoyance by a public servant on the basis of false information given to him

deliberately insulted and humiliated in public view

Deprived of his right to clean drinking water

Deprived of his right of passage to a public place

Forced to leave his house or village

Falsely implicated in a criminal case which might result in his imprisonment or execution

Intended harm or injury by burning a place of his dwelling or worship

Punishment under the act

All offences listed in the Act are cognizable. The police can arrest the offender without a warrant and start an investigation into the case without taking any orders from the court.

The Act prescribes both minimum as well as maximum punishment. The minimum in most cases is six months imprisonment while the maximum is five years sentence and with fine. In some cases the minimum is enhanced to one year while the maximum goes up to life imprisonment or even a death sentence.

For offences under section 3(2)(ii), the punishment is not less than six months but may extend to seven years or upwards with fine.

For offences under section 3(2)(iii), the punishment is between six months to seven years with fine.

For offences under section 3(2)(iv), the punishment is imprisonment for life with a fine. For offences under section 3(2) (iv), (v), the punishment is imprisonment for life with fine.

For offences under section 3(2) (va), the offences as specified in the schedule to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Offences of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, the punishment is as prescribed under the IPC.