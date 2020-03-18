  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Do Muslims see hand sanitizers as 'Haram' as it contains alcohol?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, there are several brands and products that are making use of this situation to promote their products.

    For instance, people from the Muslim community see pork and consumption of alcohol as forbidden and prohibited. With this, it can be seen that preventive measures for coronavirus is also not free from religious separation.

    Explained: Do Muslims see hand sanitizers as Haram as it contains alcohol?

    With face masks and hand sanitizers are in high demand in the market, there are few people from the Muslim community who are in search for non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

    In Malaysia, people have begun to sell 'Halal hand sanitizers', as Muslims choose these over the alcohol-based hand sanitizers assuming that these would be permissible in Islam.

    Coronavirus: Hand sanitisers, surgical masks notified as essential commodities till June 30

    While inspecting the Islam religion, it can be seen that the consumption of alcohol is prohibited and not when it is used as a medicine. with this, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are welcome to use as far as it provides protection against germs and infections.

    Also, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a good deterrent against potent coronavirus. So, this could not be called as Haram or Halal.

    The 60% of alcohol in hand sanitizers help those to avoid themselves from the virus. Hence, these alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not luxury, but necessity for all.

    Nonetheless, these industrial alcohol are not meant to be consumed as beverages and can be used only in medicines.

    More MUSLIMS News

    Read more about:

    muslims pork explainer coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X