Explained: Do Muslims see hand sanitiser as 'Haram' as it contains alcohol?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 18: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, there are several brands and products that are making use of this situation to promote their products.

For instance, people from the Muslim community see pork and consumption of alcohol as forbidden and prohibited. With this, it can be seen that preventive measures for coronavirus is also not free from religious separation.

With face masks and hand sanitisers are in high demand in the market, there are few people from the Muslim community who are in search for non-alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

In Malaysia, people have begun to sell 'Halal hand sanitisers', as Muslims choose these over the alcohol-based hand sanitisers assuming that these would be permissible in Islam.

While inspecting the Islam religion, it can be seen that the consumption of alcohol is prohibited and not when it is used as a medicine. with this, alcohol-based hand sanitisers are welcome to use as far as it provides protection against germs and infections.

Also, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a good deterrent against potent coronavirus. So, this could not be called as Haram or Halal.

The 60% of alcohol in hand sanitisers help those to avoid themselves from the virus. Hence, these alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not luxury, but necessity for all.

Nonetheless, these industrial alcohol are not meant to be consumed as beverages and can be used only in medicines.