Explained: Difference between Blue Corner and Red Corner Notice

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Interpol has on Wednesday issued a blue corner notice to locate the controversial godman Nithyananda on a request of Gujarat Police.

Swami Nithyananda, the cult leader has fled the country after he was alleged of raping his former disciple. The FIR has registered also on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children against Nityananda.

In November, the Gujarat Police turned to the Ministry of External Affairs and investigative agencies for help after it is believed that the self-styled godman fled the country. The government then cancelled Nithyananda's passport.

Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice to help locate controversial godman Nithyananda

So what is this Blue Corner Notice

Blue Corner Notice is an enquiry notice which is issued to locate, identify or obtain information about a suspect who goes missing.

Blue Corner Notice is issued to the country the criminal belongs to and to track the suspect to be in other countries.

This notice, if issued, makes it mandatory for member countries to share the whereabouts of a person.

The Interpol can issue a blue corner notice against more than one person at a time. Recently in the last year, it has issued a blue corner notice against 100 Indians who were suspected to be part of an illegal immigration bid and sailed off from Kerala port.

The former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi is another big name who was issued a BCN in recent years.

Is there any similarity with Red Corner Notice

While a BCN is issued seeking whereabouts of a person, a Red Corner Notice is issued to seek the arrest or provisional arrest of wanted criminals with the intention of extradition.

An RCN is a request to locate individual who is convicted in a criminal case.

The individual may not mean to be guilty after RCN is issued against him, he should be proven guilty by the court.

Interpol cannot pressurise any member country to arrest an individual who is served a Red corner Notice.

This notice is issued in the four official languages of Interpol which are English, French, Arabic and Spanish.

RCN is issued by the General Secretariat at the request of a member country.

In recent years, Interpol has issued an RCN against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi.

In many cases countries issue notice against person for the fulfilment of their political or religious gain.

In such a case, the Interpol has all the right to refuse to issue a red notice against any individual.