    New Delhi, Mar 23: With deadly coronavirus rapidly rising in the number of cases in India, several states and districts are in lockdowns after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for 'janata curfew' on Sunday.

    Explained: Did residents forget social distancing during janata curfew?

    On March 19, PM Modi called all the men, women and children, to applaud, ring bells and bang household items as a token of appriciation to all the healthcare professionals and workers who have been fighting against the spread of the coronavirus and maintain normalcy in the country.

    Do lockdowns help fight coronavirus? Not really says WHO expert

    However, PM Modi's call on janata curfew was a successful event where many people refused to step out of their house from morning and also did what the Prime Minister asked them to do. In fact, the residents not just clapped for only five minutes but continued to make noise for more than 30 minutes

    But, what comes as a shock to many is that several people failed to realise the agenda of this event.

    It was evident that janata curfew was called for maintaining distance from one another.

    At sharp 5 pm, several people from across the country began to clap, ring bells and banged household items from their balconies and from inside their homes. There were several other people who took to streets by clapping in groups.

    Also, it did not stop here. Several people were seen lighting firecrackers just to make louder noise and thank the medical professionals.

    Coronavirus: Take lockdown 'seriously', says PM Modi

    The agenda of janata curfew was to avoid people from social gathering and maintain distance so the spread of coronavirus can be curbed. But, it was more like the people, who once wished as a child to bang household items and make loud noise on the roads had got a green signal from the higher authorities.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
