    Explained: Did Chinese police brutally thrashed coronavirus victims in a metro station?

    New Delhi, Mar 21: In what comes as a major shock to the entire world, a video of Chinese police brutally thrashing and catching people affected with coronavirus has been widely circulated on social media.

    In this three-minute video, that is widely circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook with a short message claiming that the Chinese security personnel chased people at a subway, nailing them down and dragging them away as the virus-affected people rushed into a train to escape from the personnel.

    But, here is a twist. The video has nothing to do with the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This video was shot in September 2019 during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest.

    Hong Kong has been witnessing a massive pro-democracy protest that began in June last year against the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill by the Hong Kong government.

    Explained: Is it time to use military force to fight COVID-19?

    The protests took a serious turn when protesters blocked the roads and clashed with the police personnel.

    With coronavirus in the forefront, miscreants with least knowledge about the Hong Kong protests, assumed that the video was shot in China but it was factually shot at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong.

    Watch this video:

