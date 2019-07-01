  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Central Educational Institutions bill which would facilitate recruitment of teachers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 1: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 which would help in filling up 7000 existing vacancies in the central universities by direct recruitment in teachers' cadre in accordance with a new quota system.

    Parliament
    Parliament

    According to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the bill has been tabled with an aim to give a major push to reforms in the education sector, making it inclusive and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people from different categories.

    Ths bill,if passed by the Rajya Sabha, would replace "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019".

    [17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Azad lauds role played by Nehru during J&K accession]

    This bill would ensure full representation of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in direct recruitment in teachers' cadres. It will also Expected to improve the teaching standards in the higher educational institutions by attracting all eligible talented candidates belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs/EWS.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha parliament

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue