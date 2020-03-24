Explained: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Hantavirus creates havoc on social media

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 24: As the whole world is worried about curbing the outbreak of coronavirus, the hashtag #Hantavirus is trending on Twitter. This hashtag surfaced on social media after several reports claimed that a man in China, died from the same.

Now, the new hashtag also contains the word "virus" and the case is registered from China, several people believe that a new coronavirus-like outbreak has come into existence and will soon attack people across the world just the way novel COVID-19 is doing.

In this situation, where people across the world about surviving the COVID-19 has become an important factor, it is also improtant that people should not be ill-informed on the same.

There are miscreants on social media claiming that Hantavirus is a new coronavirus-like outbreak. But, it is not. Hantavirus is not a new virus and has been around for several years.

Hantavirus is not airborne just the way novel coronavirus is. It is not a communicable virus and get transmitted from human to human.

Usually, this virus only infects rodents, and human beings can get infected only if they come in contact with the urine, feces or saliva of rodents.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention's website, rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. The website further said that even a healthy individual is at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus.

The symptoms of Hantavirus include fever, headache, abdominal pain, chills, muscle ache, nausea and vomiting.

The people can get infected if they touch their eyes, face, mouth and nose after coming in contact with the droppings of rodent or rats around the house.

With videos of people in China eating rats and bats can be one of the possible reasons why the news of a man dying of Hantavirus has created havoc on social media.

It is time for people to make a good use of the internet as it could provide with enough information. However, there are fake news doing rounds on social media too. But, being aware of a situation, can help an individual enlight others.