Explained: All cases related to Unnao rape

Lucknow, Aug 01: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the transfer of all cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

It also directed the CBI to complete within seven days the investigation of the fifth case relating to the accident in which the woman and her lawyer have been critically injured.

Here are the brief explanation on cases related to Unnao rape incident

Rape allegations

On April 8, 2017, an 18-year-old tried to commit suicide in front of Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the district.

The victim alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR.

Arms act case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Sengar for falsely framing in an arms case the father of minor girl from Unnao who accused him of rape.

The MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar and their aides Shailendra Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh have also been named.

The MLA is accused of framing the minor's father in an Arms Act case in collusion with the local police.

Custodial death of victims father

The custodial death of Surendra Kumar, the father of the woman who levelled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge-sheet against five people in the death case of the father of a minor victim in the Unnao rape case. The victim had died in police custody. BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was also an accused in the case.

Unnao accident case

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor was travelling with her family members and lawyer was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.