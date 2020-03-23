  • search
    Explained: After Kamal Nath's govt collapsed in MP, here's what Congress, BJP should know

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Days after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned from his post, it is seen that the Congress has drawn curtains on the 15-month rule of the Congress in the state.

    This move by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh came after it was clear that Kamal Nath's party had lost the support of close to two dozen members of the Legislative Assembly.

    The Legislative Assembly members refused to support Kamal Nath's government after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to shift to the BJP.

    Kamal Nath resigns: What happens in Madhya Pradesh next

    But, there is alot more one needs to understand, especially the Congress and BJP.

    Firstly, the Congress is not only facing credibility crisis with the electorate, but it is also facing an internal crisis, where the leadership in the central is weak.

    Also, it can be seen that the Congress is losing several states despite the party having the highest number of legislators in an assembly.

    Earlier, the Congress was unable to form the government in Goa, Manipur, and Meghalaya. In Karnataka, its legislators paved the way for a BJP government.

    Speaking to OneIndia, sources close to Karnataka Congress said that its party leaders were unhappy as they not given the ministerial berths of their wish and as a result, the leaders decided to jump ships.

    Taking Madhya Pradesh into consideration, it is time for the Congress to do a serious review of its defects.

    Secondly, as BJP is concerned in Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party had lost by a narrow margin and was waiting for a window time to return to power.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath resigns; Jyotiraditya Scindia says victory of truth

    But, it should not be neglected that this will, in turn, cause resentment among old-timers.

    Also, with coronavirus outbreak in the nation, the BJP will have to immediately handle the deadly virus.

    With the outbreak of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district is under lockdown till March 31. Now, the time has to decide if the BJP would cope up and handle the situation or will it knock the Centre's door for help.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
