Experts on Islamic law feel, there is no harm changing governance aspect of faith

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 27: The issue of triple talaq will be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion on December 27, 2018 and if required voting will also happen for it. The Congress and some individuals like Asaduddin Owaisi have been opposed to the bill but this time round the BJP wants to get it passed at any cost. But the Congress has not yet made its stand clear on the issue this time round.

It is not only an issue of reform but a political battle for the party like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and many other states where there is a sizable number of Muslim population. The interesting aspect of the story behind the BJP more keen on getting the triple talaq bill passed in Parliament is that the bill has made the party more popular among Muslim women.

Also Read | Triple Talaq Bill Live: RS Prasad to move the bill for discussion in LS

Political analysts have been of the view that the resounding success of the party in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has been due to the support of a section of Muslim women to the party despite their male counterparts opposing it fiercely. Some of the social workers in the community too played an important role of fearlessly speaking against radical Muslim clerics.

The support that the BJP was getting all this while except certain political class has made it more confident that the bill must be passed. But there is another view point that needs to taken into account that as the Muslim leaders have been saying that this is an attempt to moving towards Uniform Civil Code, this has captured the eye ball of the a section of Hindutva supporters of the BJP.

The BJP has activated its Muslim women workers in Uttar Pradesh to tell women about its menace for them. The BJP has also tried to counter the narrative that it is an interference into the matter of religious matter of Muslims by telling the community that it is not a religious rather it is against the belief of Islam.

Some Muslim scholars were of the opinion that any religion has two aspect one is faith and the other is governance. So there is no need to interfere into the matter of faith but the issues related with governance needed some change with the passing time. If governance remains static it will become archaic and harmful to the society.

So much so that many think tanks associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too become active on the issue. One such organisation called Indian Policy Foundation (IPF) led by Rakesh Sinha has done a detailed interview-based study on the subject. They released a book on the woes of victims of triple talaq.

Also Read | BJP issues whip: Be in Lok Sabha for Thursday's Triple Talaq Bill

Most of the Islamic scholars say that triple talaq is against the Quran and Sharia but no one is ready for any change. They claim that if anything has to be done in this regard the community will do and not the government. But Muslim women don't agree to the fact as they feel that if the community is allowed to do it, they will once again be male centric and Muslim women would get a bad deal. So it is better that the government must come out with the law that it plans to get passed in Parliament.