Expert on counter terror and China, General Naravane will add great value to national security

New Delhi, Jan 01: Counter terrorism and an expert on China are some of the major plus points associated with General Manoj Mukund Naravane who took over as the new Army Chief.

The new General will add great value to India's national security considering the challenges India faces at Kashmir and the north-east. In addition to the issues in Kashmir and the north-east, General Naravane would also face a great challenge in getting money to take forward the Indian Army's modernisation programmes.

Prior to taking over as the Chief, he served as the vice chief of the Army. He was also heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army Chief

In his 37 years of service, Lt. Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

"He brings with him an enormous amount of experience in serving in the most challenging areas," the Army had said in a release.

Who is Lt. Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, the new Army Chief

The General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding of a prestigious strike corps.

He was also honoured with 'Param Vishisht Seva Medal' for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.