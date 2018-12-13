  • search
    Experience over youth: Congress chooses Kamal Nath over Scindia for MP Chief Minister

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Congress high command has decided that veteran leader Kamal Nath would be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

    The decision was taken after over three hours of discussion at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence in which Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also took part. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia were in contention for the post. It is not known yet as to what role would Jyotiradiya Scindia play in the Kamal Nath led government in Madhya Pradesh.

    Kamal Nath is a 9 time MP and has worked with three generations of the Gandhi family. NDTV reported that Scindia has accepted the decision.

    Shortly before the decision came out, Rahul had tweeted a famous quote by Leo Tolstoy which said, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time". Rahul also tweeted a photo of him with Scindia and Nath.

    The Congress wrested power from the BJP to capture Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The election results for the three states were declared on Tuesday.

    In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is back after 15 years with an absolute majority, while in Rajasthan the party fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats while the BJP won 109 seats.

