Expelled INLD leader Ajay Chautala to launch new political party at Dec rally

"I hand over the INLD and the spectacles (party symbol) to my younger brother as a gift," Ajay Chautala, who was recently expelled from the party, told supporters in Jind. The announcement ends the simmering power struggle in the Indian National Lok Dal.

Ajay Chautala, who is facing a 10-year jail term along with father Om Prakash Chautala since 2013 in a teachers recruitment scam, said the new party will hold a rally in Jind on December 9. He is currently on a two-week parole.

Indian National Lok Dal state unit chief Ashok Arora made the announcement of expulsion decision in the presence of Abhay Chautala on Wednesday.

Earlier Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala were also expelled from the party by INLD chief OP Chautala for their anti-party activities.