Expected, allies don't have good relations with BJP now: Shiv Sena on BJP-TDP crisis

A day after the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), decided to break ties with the Centre, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it was an "expected" move, and that allies no longer hold good relations with BJP, ANI reported.

The latest developments come after the Modi government ruled out the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "The BJP doesn't respect its allies. TDP is realising it now. We have been saying so for a very long time. BJP only says Sabka Saath but while deciding policies there is no Sabka Saath. They should take decisions unanimously by consulting all but they don't do that."

The Telugu Desham Party (TDP) on Wednesday night decided to pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and asked two of its ministers in the Modi government to tender their resignation on Thursday but kept the door for ties with the BJP ajar.

The TDP took the "painful decision in the interest of the state" as it was left with "no other option", party chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said at an emergency press briefing.

Naidu's announcement came barely hours after Union finance minister Arun Jaitley told a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday evening that funds equivalent to what a special category state receives would be extended to Andhra Pradesh, but drew a line saying politics cannot increase the quantum of money.

"We have now come out of the NDA. Party-to-party (TDP-BJP ties) issue will be decided later," he added, hinting that their alliance may continue in the future. Naidu said Jaitley's announcement was the "last straw" for the TDP.

Naidu had repeatedly insisted on special category state status for Andhra Pradesh following mounting pressure from the opposition.

