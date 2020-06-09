Expect resolution with China in a month’s time: Sources

New Delhi, June 09: Indian officials say that the resolution with China, amidst a tense standoff could take up to a month.

With both sides aware that they would have to go back to their top military and political leadership, the assessment is that it could take up to a month or slightly more for the issue to be resolved.

On Saturday, a meeting had taken place between Lt. General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 Corps and a Chinese delegation that was led by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region. Both sides had kept it cordial and agreed to keep talking at the Brigadier level.

A source said that the resolution would end only after the top leadership speaks with each other. That was how it was during the Doklam standoff and we do not expect it to be any different now. The positive that we can draw out of the current situation is that both sides have agreed to continue speaking. Moreover there has been no activity in the four stand off points along the Line of Actual Control.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide connectivity to an important forward area, India is working on two key roads near the China border in eastern Ladakh.

The first is the Darbuk-Syhok-DBO-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road, which provides connectivity to the country's norther most outpost, Daulat Beg Oldi. The second one is the being built from Sasoma to Saser La.

This clearly indicates that India is not allowing the tense stand off with China affect its strategic road projects, which are being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is readying for a long haul before the problem with China is completely resolved. Following the talks with China on Saturday, sources had told OneIndia that both sides would go back to the top military and political leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.

South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks, before the issue is resolved completely.