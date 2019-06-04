Exodus of MLAs in Maharashtra Congress; “8 - 10 legislators in touch with BJP”, says Abdul Sattar

  • search
    Mumbai, June 04: Congress is staring at a massive problem in Maharashtra as MLA Abdul Sattar and senior leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil not only parted ways from the grand old party, but also hinted that more will leave and join the BJP.

    Three-time Congress MLA from Sillod and former MoS Abdul Sattar has reportedly quit Congress, but some reports also suggest that he was expelled. Vikhe Patil, whose son Sujoy Vikhe Patil successfully contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Ahmednagar, also resigned as an MLA and is reportedly all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    A file photo of Abdul Sattar

    "8 to 10 Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP. Disappointment with Congress leadership in state and their way of functioning are the reason behind our decision. State leadership is destroying the party here," Sattar told news agency ANI today.

    Vikhe Patil is said to be leading the faction of the disgruntled legislators. Reports suggest that MLAs Kalidas Kolambkar, Jaykumar Gore and Nitesh Rane may also quit Congress soon.

    Ashok Chavan takes responsibility for Congress drubbing in Maharashtra

    During Lok Sabha election campaign, Sattar had also met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, if five MLA leave Congress then its strength would reduce to 37 from 42 .

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
