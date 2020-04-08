  • search
    Exit strategy plan suggests ending coronavirus lockdown in a phased manner

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The exit strategy post the lockdown would be staggered. The strategy suggests that the country's districts should be isolated based on COVID-19 active cases and the risk profile.

    Further it also says that the elderly (above 65) should be confined to their homes. No congregations of over 50 people, bar on religious, political gatherings in high risk areas should also be enforced.

    The paper titled Exit Strategy for COVID-19 Lockdown was prepared by the Centre of Disaster Management and Training of the Indian Railway Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow.

    Ministries prep for scenario in case of partial exit from lockdown

    The paper is currently under examination by the Railway Board and NITI Ayog vice chairman, Rajiv Kumar. The paper speaks of three parameters: number of active cases in the past 7 days, spend of active cases and density of cases. If all the past active cases have been resolved before a period of 21 days, it will indicate a scenario of zero cases, where the state being classed at Stage 0.

    It further says in the case of states with extreme vulnerability, ie number of active cases greater than or equal to 50 in the past 7 days, the exit plan must allow all essential services to continue and necessary permits for continuing such activities must be obtained.

    The document also says that districts with positive cases must be isolated. Any inter-district movement with such districts shall be prohibited. All inter-state passenger travel must be closed.

    Further the plan says that all public places and places of entertainment within such states, including shopping centres, malls, cinema, parks, beaches, lakes, theatres, tourist spots, archaeological sites shall remain closed, irrespective of the district in which they are located.

    Restaurants shall remain closed for dine in services through out the state and shall be open for delivery services. Hotels, homesteads, motels, lodges shall remain closed in the affected district. It can open in other districts provided all the employees are available locally.

    No construction activity shall be permitted in affected districts. In those un-affected districts, constriction may be permitted, provided employees are available locally.

    In the case of states with high vulnerability, domestic airline services can be operational between Stage-III and lower category states. However onboard catering services shall not be permitted in domestic airlines.

    States with moderate vulnerability (less than 20 cases with news cases in the past 7 days), inter-state passenger travel can be permitted via railways, waterways. However the destination shall involve a Stage-IV or Stage-III state.

    PM Modi chairs all-party meet on COVID-19 lockdown

    Further it is purposed that public transport be run with half capacity, while industries, factories, mines can be opened in the unaffected districts. To facilitate agricultural harvest, transport of labourers from unaffected districts to the necessary destinations should be facilitated by the state. Places of worship can be opened in low risk areas, provided a mass congregation is avoided.

    The exit strategy plans was formulated by Sagar Chahara, Desai Neha Diwakar and S Rishi Raghav.

    coronavirus confirmed

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
