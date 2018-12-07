Home News India Exit polls Chhattisgarh results 2018: Congress likely to end Raman Singh's winning streak

Exit polls Chhattisgarh results 2018: Congress likely to end Raman Singh's winning streak

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 7: Exit poll surveys have given a slight edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh. Incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh is seeking madate for the fourth term in the tribal state. The half-way mark in the 90-seat Assembly is 46 seats. In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat. Here's a look at all exit poll results for Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh ruling BJP to get 46 seats, Congress 35, BSP+ 7 and Other 7, as per Time Now-CNX Exit Poll.

According to REPUBLIC-CVOTER, the survey predicted 39 seats for the BJP, Congress 46, and 5 for Others.

Also Read | Exit Poll 2018 Results: Pollsters predict win for Congress in Rajasthan

BJP to get 21-31 seats, Congress 55-65 and Others 4-8 in Chhattisgarh, as per INDIA TODAY-AXIS survey.

However, NEWSX-NETA survey give BJP 43 seats and 40 for Congress. In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat.

Republic - Jan Ki Baat BJP to get 40 -48 seats and Congress 37-43 and Others 5-6

Also Read | Exit Polls 2018 Madhya Pradesh: Congress puts up tough fight

NEWSX-NETA, BJP - 43, Congress - 40 and other Others - 7.

Voting was held in two phases on Nov 12 and 20. Chhattisgarh recorded 70% turnout as polls ended for 18 seats spread over eight districts in the first phase. At least six Maoists were reportedly killed in two encounters with security personnel in Bijapur and Sukma districts. Overall voter turnout was 76.35 per cent.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, with both the Congress and the BJP contesting all the 72 seats. The BJP is in power in the state since 2003.

Also Read | Exit polls 2018 LIVE: BJP may lose Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress-TDP likely to fail in Telangana

In the 2013 assembly polls, the state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 77.40 per cent. The polling percentage in 2013 is higher than the turnout in 2018 by over 1.05 percentage points.