    Exit polls 2019: BJP set to return to power

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: With the conclusion of voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 this evening, prominent broadcasters and surveying firms would begin releasing the predictions of exit polls after 6 pm on Sunday.

    Exit polls 2019 Live: Eagerly awaited exit poll predictions to start after 6 pm

    As per the the Election Commission guidelines, the exit poll predictions cannot be released the polling ends. Although many channels and websites would have conducted surveys, the important ones are News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya.

    What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record

    The exit poll predictions would dominate the political discussions across the nation until the results are officially declared on May 23.

    ChannelsNDAUPALeftOthers
    News24-Chanakya3407012133
    Mapsofindia.com3309117120
    India TV-C-Voter28910112133
    ABP-Nielsen2819724141
    CNN-IBN-CSDS272-28092-10214-20111-143
    Headlines Today Cicero261-283110-12019150-162
    TimesNow-ORG24914817129

    Almost all the major Exit Polls in 2014 had by and large predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious in the elections, it was Today's Chanakya exit poll prediction which was closest to final result. Today's Chanakya had predicted 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP, and in the final result BJP won 282 seats out of 543, and NDA bagged 336 seats.

    Follow Live updates from all the major Exit Polls here:

    May 19, 2019 9:40 PM

    Today's Chanakya Exit poll

    Today's Chanakya Exit poll predicted a clean sweep for the BJP and its allies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the three states where it had lost the state Assembly elections to Congress in 2018. The Congrress, according to the exit poll, may be limited to just two seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and may not win even a single seat in Rajasthan.

    May 19, 2019 9:13 PM

    In Haryana, BJP could marginally improve its tally of 7 in 2014, with the Times Now-VMR predicting that 8 of state’s 10 seats will go to the party.

    May 19, 2019 9:13 PM

    In Odisha, where the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD had swept 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, the exit polls predict NDA will win 10 ,BJD: 11 and UPA: 0

    May 19, 2019 9:13 PM

    The BJP-led NDA will get a clear majority while its main opponent the UPA will fail to reach the magic mark, exit polls by TV channels have predicted.

    May 19, 2019 9:13 PM

    The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) which won 15 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2014 faces a tough fight with exit polls favouring the YSR Congress party led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to the Times Now-VMR Exit Poll, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to win 18 of the 25 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gives YRSRCP 18-20 seats with a vote share of 45 percent.

    May 19, 2019 8:48 PM

    NDTV's poll of polls for Kerala

    In Kerala, Congress will bag 13 seats, predicts NDTV's poll of polls. It has given five seats to the Left and one to the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state with 8 seats and a vote share of 31.5 percent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 5 seats with 21.8 percent votes.

    May 19, 2019 8:47 PM

    ABP Nielson for Bihar

    Exit poll result predictions for Bihar by ABP Nielson say that the NDA alliance in the state is likely to win 34 seats. The UPA is predicted to win only six seats. In the 2019 polls, Nitish Kumar held to its grip on the backward castes, while the RJD tried to consolidate non-Yadav OBC votes hoping to make smaller allies.

    May 19, 2019 8:47 PM

    News18 -IPSOS survey has predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP-led NDA is expected to win 336 seats, while the UPA may be limited to 82 seats. Other parties can get aruond 127 seats.

    May 19, 2019 8:22 PM

    As for the vote share, News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the NDA will win 48.5 percent of the total votes. Predictions state that the UPA will win 25 percent of the vote share.

    May 19, 2019 8:21 PM

    Republic TV poll prediction for Odisha

    NDA: 10 , UPA: 0, BJD: 11

    May 19, 2019 8:14 PM

    India Today-Axis Exit Poll predicts for West Bengal

    BJP: 19-23 TMC: 19-22 Congress: 0-1 Left: 0-0

    May 19, 2019 8:13 PM

    India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Delhi

    The India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicts a smooth win for BJP in Delhi BJP: 7 Congress: 0 AAP: 0

    May 19, 2019 8:13 PM

    Sanjay Jha has said that the exit poll results are laughable as most pollsters have written out the Congress party. According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, the NDA alliance will win 296 seats while the UPA will be restricted 128.

    May 19, 2019 8:04 PM

    News18 IPSOS

    The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 336 seats for the NDA, while the UPA may bag of 82 seats.

    May 19, 2019 8:03 PM

    ABP Nielsen

    The exit polls so far paint a promising picture for the NDA as it is set to mark sweeping victory in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. ABP Nielsen exit poll says BJP 45 seats away from majority, while non-NDA parties are 30 away from the majority

    May 19, 2019 8:03 PM

    India Today Axis for Punjab

    Data from the India Today Axis My India exit poll suggests that it will be a victory for Congress in the northern state of Punjab.

    May 19, 2019 8:02 PM

    Meanwhile, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed the exit polls as gossip and said that it was a 'game plan to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs'.

    May 19, 2019 7:47 PM

    Every exit poll can't be wrong , tweets Omar Abdullah

    May 19, 2019 7:24 PM

    ABP Maharashtra prediction

    The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.

    May 19, 2019 7:23 PM

    Republic TV exit poll prediction for Bihar

    NDA: 33, UPA: 7, Others:0

    May 19, 2019 7:17 PM

    Republic TV exit poll prediction for West Bengal

    TMC: 29, NDA: 11, UPA: 2, Others: 0

    May 19, 2019 7:16 PM

    India Today-Axis Exit Poll prediction for Goa

    BJP: 2-0 Cong: 0-0 Others: 0-0

    May 19, 2019 7:08 PM

    Satta market prediction

    Satta market predicts BJP to get 244-247; 80 for Congress

    May 19, 2019 7:06 PM

    Neta-NewsX Exit Poll shows NDA close to majority

    BJP expected to cross 200 while Congress to win 107 seats. While NDA could lead with 242 seats and UPA could win 164 seats

    May 19, 2019 7:02 PM

    India Today-Axis Exit Poll for Karnataka

    The India Today-Axis Exit Poll for Karnataka. Here’s what the numbers look like – NDA: 21-25 UPA: 3-6 Others: 0-1

    May 19, 2019 7:01 PM

    Republic TV Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll prediction

    Republic TV Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll: NDA 38, UPA 2, Mahagathbandhan (SP-BSP-RLD) 40

    May 19, 2019 7:01 PM

    Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll Prediction

    BJP 291 ± 14 Seats Cong 57 ± 9 Seats NDA 340 ±14 Seats UPA 70 ±9 Seats Others 133 ±11 Seats

    May 19, 2019 6:53 PM

    NDTV

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.

    May 19, 2019 6:53 PM

    May 19, 2019 6:44 PM

    Republic TV exit poll prediction

    NDA: 305 UPA: 124 Others: 120

    May 19, 2019 6:44 PM

    News Nation poll prediction

    BJP: 282-290 Congress: 118-126 Non-alligned: 130-138

    May 19, 2019 6:42 PM

    News18 IPSOS Bengal prediction

    The TMC is set to retain its grip on Bengal as the News18's IPSOS exit poll predicts 25 to 28 seats for the Mamata-led party of the 33 seats that went to polls in the first six phases. The BJP is predicted to be securing numbers between 3-7 here.

    May 19, 2019 6:40 PM

    ABP News-AC Nielsen Uttar Pradesh prediction

    The ABP News-Nielsen exit poll has predicted the following for Western UP: BJP+ 6 Congress: 0 Mahagathbandhan: 21

    May 19, 2019 6:39 PM

    News18-IPSOS Exit Poll

    The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll does not present a good picture for the Congress and its UPA partners. Congress is predicted to be reduced to a tally of 32-37 seats in the first six phases. Its allies are predicted to get another 30-35 seats, for the total UPA tally to be around 62-72 seats, based on the surveys.

    May 19, 2019 6:37 PM

    Times Now- vote Share:

    BJP+ (NDA): 41.1% Cong+ (UPA): 31.7% Others: 27.2%

    May 19, 2019 6:35 PM

    Times Now-VMR seat-share projection

    NDA: 306 UPA: 132 Others: 104

    May 19, 2019 6:33 PM

    Total seizures in 2019 elections

    Cash -- 839.03 cr Liquor -- 294.41 cr Precious metals -- 986.76 cr Freebies-- 58.56 cr Total -- 3449.12 cr

    May 19, 2019 6:33 PM

    EC releases data for voter turnout in first six phases

    Phase 1: 69.61% Phase 2: 69.44% Phase 3: 68.4% Phase 4: 65.5% Phase 5: 64.16% Phase 6: 64.4%

    May 19, 2019 6:28 PM

    As the final day of voting in India's six-week-long Lok Sabha election ends, let's see whose influential regional parties support could prove decisive in the days to come.

    May 19, 2019 6:23 PM

    Is it a Do-or-die for Chandrababu in Andhra Pradesh?

    In Andhra Pradesh, for the TDP, which won the 2014 elections comfortably, retaining power is crucial while for the principal opposition YSR Congress, it's a must-win situation to ensure its political sustainability. Congress is seeking a resurrection in Andhra Pradesh after the rout it suffered post-bifurcation of the state in 2014.

    May 19, 2019 6:20 PM

    At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories.

    May 19, 2019 6:06 PM

    Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.

    May 19, 2019 6:04 PM

    Times Now-VMR

    The Times Now-VMR Exit Poll 2019 was carried out between April 11 and May 19, 2019, at 3,211 unique locations. The cumulative sample of the exit poll was 40,000 spread across the country.

    May 19, 2019 5:57 PM

    What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in face of a strong Modi wave, 17 crore votes went to BJP alone, while 11 crore votes went to Congress. BSP got 2 crore, CPM 2 crore and NCP 86 lakh. In terms of percentage, BJP secured 31.3 percent votes, Congress won 19.5 percent, ADMK got 3.3 percent, AITC 3.9 percent while BJD secured 1.7 percent votes.

    May 19, 2019 5:42 PM

    Today from 5 pm onwards Exit Poll will start predictions but Exact Poll on 23rd May will give us the actual results. Narendra Modi ji will come back with more seats than in 2014, says Prakash Javadekar.

    May 19, 2019 5:41 PM

    India Today Axis poll

    India Today Axis My India poll was drafted after speaking to 7,42,187 voters, the news channel reported. It will start releasing the data after 6 pm.

    May 19, 2019 4:57 PM

    Before the exit polls are released Shatrughan Sinha predicts that they would win with a record majority.

    May 19, 2019 4:23 PM

    The NDA had in 2014 won 336 of the 543 seats. The BJP on its own had secured 282 seats.

    May 19, 2019 4:22 PM

    While many exit polls tend to get it quite right, the results day could well throw up a surprise. The exit polls are only an indicator of what the the final number would be.

    May 19, 2019 4:21 PM

    How many got it right in the 2014. News24-Chanakya had predicted 340 for the NDA and they got it the closest.

    May 19, 2019 4:07 PM

    The Election Commission in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on 19 May. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

    May 19, 2019 4:06 PM

    Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions.

    May 19, 2019 3:45 PM

    The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its fag end with barely 2 hours left for the polling in last phase to end.

