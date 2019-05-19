Exit polls 2019: Satta bazaar predicts BJP to get 244-247 seats; 80 for Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: The satta bazaar is betting on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government for the second time in a row, with Narendra Modi continuing as the prime minister.

The most credible and famous satta or betting market of Phalodi in Rajasthan, on Sunday, said that the BJP on its own would get somewhere between 244 and 247 seats, less than the halfway mark and thus getting in a position to give Narendra Modi his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India. While Congress wuill get 80 seats.

Exit polls 2019: Saffron wave to rout Cong-JD (S) alliance in Karnataka

After the poll dates were announced, the illegal betting market came out with the number of seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win on May 23. The market is sticking to those numbers, with some minor changes.

The satta market, which accepts bets on cricket matches, elections, etc, is expecting 244-247 seats for the BJP.

Another consistent predictions with almost all major Satta Bazaars is that the Congress tally would be better than 2014 when it won just 44 seats. Another common prediction is that the BJP would less seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2014. The satta markets of Hapur, Delhi, Phalodi (Rajasthan), Indore, Kolkata, Agra, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nagpur are reportedly betting on the NDA emerging as the largest alliance.