    Exit polls 2019: Saffron wave to rout Cong-JD (S) alliance in Karnataka

    New Delhi, May 19: Out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win anywhere between 21-25 seats, while the Congress may win just 3-6 seats, as per the India Today-Axis Exit poll.

    Exit polls 2019: Saffron wave to rout Cong-JD (S) alliance in Karnataka
    This is a far better performance for the BJP as compared to 2014 when the saffron party won 17 seats. In case the BJP falls short in Uttar Pradesh, where the party won 73 seats in 2014, Karnakata numbers would help them to make up the shortfall.

    Janta Ki Baat-Republic Exit poll gives 305 for NDA, 124 for UPA

    In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 17 seats against Congress' nine and JD(S) two in triangular contests.

    All 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka went to polls in two phases- April 18 and 23. As per Exit Poll predictions, the Congress-JDS alliance is likely to bite dust in Karnataka. The India Today My Axis India polls predicts a big win for BJP in Karnataka.

    Times Now-VMR Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to win 20 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, which is better than 2014 when the saffron party won 17. Congress may win 6 in Karnataka while the JD (S) is likely to bag one seat.

    Today's Chanakya has also predicted around 23 ± 4 seats for BJP in Karnataka. Congress may win anywhere between 5-8 seats.

    Exit polls 2019: Modi set to return as PM, NDA to get 290 seats, predicts News Nation

    Karnataka polled 68% in two phases in which three parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - had locked horns.

    Almost all the major Exit Polls in 2014 had by and large predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious in the elections, it was Today's Chanakya exit poll prediction which was closest to final result. Today's Chanakya had predicted 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP, and in the final result BJP won 282 seats out of 543, and NDA bagged 336 seats.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
