  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exit polls 2019 predict double digit win for BJP in Bengal, zero for Left Front

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 19: Most of the Pollsters predicted that BJP may make impressive gains in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 while the Left Front may not win even one seat.

    Exit polls predict double digit win for BJP in Bengal, zero for Left Front

    According to Times Now-VMR exit poll results, the BJP is likely to improve its tally from 2 in 2014 to 11 in 2019. The TMC may register the victory in 28 constituencies, and the Congress in just two seats.

    The India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted 19 to 22 seats for the TMC and 19 to 23 seats for the BJP.

    Exit polls 2019: How parties are faring across states ]

    The ABP exit polls gave the BJP 16 seats and 24 to the TMC two to Congress and others. The Left gets none.

    The Republic C-Voter survey put TMC in the lead with 29 followed by BJP at 11 and Congress at two seats. The C-Voter numbers were similar to Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll. Both also gave zero seats to the Left Front in West Bengal.

    The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predicted 36 to 38 seats for the TMC. It predicted 3-5 seats for BJP and 0-1 seats for BJP.

    According to poll of polls survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may manage to make substantial progress in Trinamool Congress bastion of West Bengal. Pollsters have predicted that the BJP will witness a massive gain of 14 seats in the 42-seat state Assembly.

    Soon after the exit results were out, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she doesn't trust exit poll gossip after the poll predictions showed BJP making impressive gain in West Bengal.

    Pollsters started projecting predictions and numbers at 6.30 pm, half an hour after the Election Commission started end of polling.

    Exit polls have not always been accurate as they are based on information shared by voters soon after they cast their votes on the assumption that they are telling the truth.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 mamata banerjee tmc west bengal bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 23:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue