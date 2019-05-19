Exit polls 2019 predict double digit win for BJP in Bengal, zero for Left Front

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 19: Most of the Pollsters predicted that BJP may make impressive gains in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 while the Left Front may not win even one seat.

According to Times Now-VMR exit poll results, the BJP is likely to improve its tally from 2 in 2014 to 11 in 2019. The TMC may register the victory in 28 constituencies, and the Congress in just two seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted 19 to 22 seats for the TMC and 19 to 23 seats for the BJP.

Exit polls 2019: How parties are faring across states ]

The ABP exit polls gave the BJP 16 seats and 24 to the TMC two to Congress and others. The Left gets none.

The Republic C-Voter survey put TMC in the lead with 29 followed by BJP at 11 and Congress at two seats. The C-Voter numbers were similar to Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll. Both also gave zero seats to the Left Front in West Bengal.

The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predicted 36 to 38 seats for the TMC. It predicted 3-5 seats for BJP and 0-1 seats for BJP.

According to poll of polls survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may manage to make substantial progress in Trinamool Congress bastion of West Bengal. Pollsters have predicted that the BJP will witness a massive gain of 14 seats in the 42-seat state Assembly.

Soon after the exit results were out, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she doesn't trust exit poll gossip after the poll predictions showed BJP making impressive gain in West Bengal.

Pollsters started projecting predictions and numbers at 6.30 pm, half an hour after the Election Commission started end of polling.

Exit polls have not always been accurate as they are based on information shared by voters soon after they cast their votes on the assumption that they are telling the truth.