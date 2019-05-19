Exit polls 2019: NewsX-Neta predicts 242 seats for BJP, Congress to get 162

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: Voting for all 7 phases for the 17th Lok Sabha has concluded and now political pundits are trying to predict the results. Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, 2019.

In the series, NewsX-India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polstrat, Neta and C-Voter to know and predict the number of seats each party can win or are expected to win.

NDA to return with 306 seats, predicts Times Now-VMR Exit Poll

According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to 242 seats (30 per cent decline over 2014), Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162 (140 per cent increase over 2014), SP-BSP-RLD's collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats. It also says that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to draw a blank in Delhi.

"Over 47 lakh voters participated in the Neta exit poll while over 2.5 crore voters participated in its opinion poll across all the 542 constituencies. These results are a statistical derivation based on the two," said Neta-NewsX.

Exit polls 2019: Modi set to return as PM, NDA to get 290 seats, predicts News Nation

To ensure a pertinent sample size, the Neta app has used multiple mediums like the app, IVR calls and SMS to gather data on evolving political inclinations, said Pratham Mittal, Founder, Neta App.