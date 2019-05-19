Exit polls 2019: Narendra Modi gets the thumbs up, predict most pollsters

New Delhi, May 19: Voting in India's 'Game of Thrones' has concluded with the end of the last phase of voting in the crucial Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Now that the polling has concluded, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - are releasing their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are officially declared.

The NDA government is set to return to power with 306 seats in the Lok sabha Elections 2019, according to Times Now survey. The UPA on the other hand is projected to win 132 seats, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties.

Republic- Republic Janta Ki Baat Poll predicted the Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority.

The News Nation exit poll predicted 282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties.

According to the Republic- CVoter Exit Poll, National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to secure 287 seats - a majority - in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Chanakya-News24 exit poll has predicted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP will clean sweep the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi - winning all 26, 10, five and seven seats respectively.

According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to 242 seats, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162, SP-BSP-RLD's collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats.