Exit polls 2019 Live: Eagerly awaited exit poll predictions to start after 6 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 19: With the conclusion of voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 this evening, prominent broadcasters and surveying firms would begin releasing the predictions of exit polls after 6 pm on Sunday.

    As per the the Election Commission guidelines, the exit poll predictions cannot be released the polling ends. Although many channels and websites would have conducted surveys, the important ones are News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya.

    What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record

    The exit poll predictions would dominate the political discussions across the nation until the results are officially declared on May 23.

    Almost all the major Exit Polls in 2014 had by and large predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious in the elections, it was Today's Chanakya exit poll prediction which was closest to final result. Today's Chanakya had predicted 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP, and in the final result BJP won 282 seats out of 543, and NDA bagged 336 seats.

    Follow Live updates from all the major Exit Polls here:

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
