Exit polls 2019: How parties are faring across states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: Most exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

The Indian National Congress, the leading opposition party, seemed to have done marginally better than its stunning defeat in the last elections in 2014, but it remained a distant second to Modi's alliance.

Most Exit Polls predict majority to BJP-led NDA: Here's who said what

Most of the exit polls predicted Mr. Modi's party and its allies would win about 290 to 300 seats in the 545-seat lower house, which chooses the prime minister.

However, a number of exit polls predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states. Here we take a look at the state wise performance

Uttar Pradesh

The battle for Uttar Pradesh is important for the BJP since the state will not just elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but is also crucial for the party since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 73 seats in the 2014 general elections and was instrumental in helping the BJP form a majority government on its own.

Exit polls differ widely on their projections for Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, aligned only in predicting that the tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's tally will come from the spectacular 73 of 80 seats five years ago.

A survey by Times Now-VMR shows the NDA winning 58 seats in the state, with the Congress-led UPA winning two. While SP-BSP will get 20 seats.

But the ABP-AC Nielsen exit poll predicts the opposite; 22 for the BJP and allies and 56 for the others, which includes the BSP-SP alliance. This survey too predicts a bleak 2 for the Congress, equal to the party's tally in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will continue its domination of Bengal, many exit polls have predicted.

the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll suggested a neck-and-neck fight between the TMC and BJP with 19-22 seats for Mamata Banerjee's party and 19-23 seats for the saffron side.

Exit polls 2019: NewsX-Neta predicts 242 seats for BJP, Congress to get 162

Exit polls by both Times Now-VMR and Republic - CVoter also predicted that the Trinamool Congress will continue its domination, but gave 11 seats to the BJP. The Times Now VMR predicted 28 seats for the TMC, two for the Congress and one for others.

Meanwhile, the Republic C-Voter predicted 29 for the TMC and two for the Congress. On the other hand, Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predicted the BJP making massive inroads, with 18-26 seats, the Left decimated with zero seats and the Trinamool Congress reduced to 13-21 seats.

Karnataka

Despite its loss in 2018 assembly polls, the BJP is likely to win about 21 to 25 out of Karnataka's 28 seats, the India Today-Axis My India Exit poll predicted on Sunday, IANS reported.

The BJP, which had won 17 seats in Karnataka in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will improve its tally in the state to 21 to 25.

According to the exit poll, the party got a vote share of 49%, six per cent higher as compared to last general elections.

On the other hand, the Congress and the Janata-Dal-Secular, which contested the polls in alliance, will get three to six seats .

Maharashtra and Gujarat

The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance are set to sweep Maharashtra once again, while the BJP will maintain its tight grip over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, according to most exit poll surveys.

The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 42-45 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress and NCP combine will only win four to six seats in the state that sends 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The survey has also predicted a BJP sweep in Gujarat, with the saffron party predicted to win 25 or all 26 seats in the state, with the Congress struggling to open its account.

Exit polls 2019: NDA set to return to power with 340 seats, predicts Chanakya-News24

According to News24-Chanakya, the BJP is likely to win all the 26 seats in Gujarat. The Times Now survey has predicted that the BJP and Shiv Sena will win 38 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress and NCP will win 10 seats in the state. The ABP-Nielsen survey, meanwhile has given 34 seats to the NDA and 14 seats to the UPA.

Kerala

The Congress-led UDF is expected to register a definitive victory in Kerala Lok Sabha elections, the Times Now-VMR exit poll has predicted. The United Democratic Front (Kerala) is likely to post a victory in 15 out of the total 20 seats in Kerala, as per the exit poll. On the other hand, the CPI(M)-led LDF is expected to win four seats in the 2019 general election, four less than what it had won five years ago.

Odisha

It looks like there will be a tight battle as far as the Lok Sabha polls are concerned in Odisha.

The Jan Ki Baat Lok Sabha exit polls for Odisha suggest that the NDA will get between 11 and 13, the BJD 7-9 and the Congress 1 seat.

However, the C Voter poll figures for Odisha LS polls suggest 11 for BJD, 10 for BJP and none for the Congress. Exit polls from NDTV project 10 seats each for the BJD and BJP.

In stark contrast to the other exit polls, the India TV-CNX one suggests that the BJD will bag 15 and the BJP 6. ABP News also puts BJD ahead at 12, with the BJP at 9 and Congress with no wins.