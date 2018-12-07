Home News India Exit polls 2018 LIVE: Congress to unseat Vasundhara Raje, TRS has edge in Telangana

Exit polls 2018 LIVE: Congress to unseat Vasundhara Raje, TRS has edge in Telangana

Bengaluru, Dec 7: Counting of votes for all the five assembly states will be held on December 11. BJP leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh seeking a mandate for the fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and tribal-state Chhattisgarh respectively. In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia government seeking a mandate for the second consecutive term and for the third term overall.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) seeking the second term for the state formed in 2014. In the 2014 elections, TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

TIMES NOW-CNX ON MIZORAM | The survey has predicted 16 seats for the Congress, 18 for MNF+ and 6 for Others. In 2013, the 40-seat Assembly had seen the Congress win 34 seats, while the MNF won five. The majority mark is 21. In 2013, the 40-seat Assembly had seen the Congress win 34 seats, while the MNF won five. REPUBLIC-CVOTER ON MIZORAM | The survey has predicted 14-18 seats for the Congress, 16-20 for MNF+ and 3-10 for Others. REPUBLIC-JAN KI BAAT: Congress likely to win 81-101 seats, BJP 83-103 and Others 15 in Rajasthan. BSP draws a blank. REPUBLIC-CVOTER on Rajasthan | BJP to win 52-68 seats, Congress 129-145 and 5-11 seats for Others. INDIA TODAY-AXIS survey predicts 55-72 seats for BJP, 119-141 for Congress in Rajasthan. In 2013, the BJP had won 163 seats, Congress had won 21, the BSP three and others 13. RAJASTHAN Exit Polls | According to NEWSX-NETA, BJP to get 80 seats, the Congress 112 seats and 7 for others. The majority mark in the 200-seat Assembly is 101. TIMES NOW-CNX survey predicts 66 seats for the TRS, Congress+TDP to get 37 seats and 7 for BJP and 9 for Others. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. TELANGANA Exit Polls: According to India Today- AXIS My India TRS likely to win 79-91 seats, Congress +TDP to get 21-33, and 4-7 for Owaisi’s AIMIM, and 1-3 seats for BJP. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. REPUBLIC-JAN KI BAAT: TRS to get 50-65 seats, Congress+TDP 38-52 and BJP may settle for 4-7 seats. Others 9-14 INDIA TODAY-AXIS|BJP to get 21-31 seats, Congress 55-65 and Others 4-8 in Chhattisgarh. NEWSX-NETA|BJP 43, Congress 40 and Others – 7. In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat. REPUBLIC-CVOTER ON Chhattisgarh | The survey predicts 39 seats for the BJP, Congress 46, and 5 for Others. The majority mark in the 90-seat Assembly is 46 seats. REPUBLIC-CVOTER and ABP-CSDS give the upper hand to Congress in Madhya Pradesh. REPUBLIC-CVOTER: Congress – 110-126 seats, BJP – 106, and Others – 6-12 ABP-CSDS: Congress – 126 and BJP – 94 INDIA TODAY-AXIS: In Madhya Pradesh, BJP likely to win 102-120 seats and Congress – 104-122. NEWSX-NETA: BJP – 106, Congress – 112 and Others – 12 TRS is likely to make come back in 90-member Telangana assembly. TRS-66, Congress +TDP 37, BJP- 7 and Others 9 In Chhattisgarh ruling BJP to get 46 seats, Congress 35, BSP+ 7 and Other 7, as per Time Now-CNX Exit Poll. The majority mark in the Chhattisgarh Assembly is 46. In 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, the Congress won 39 while BSP bagged 1 seat. Rajasthan: BJP to get 85 seats, Congress- 105, BSP-2 and Others 7 seats. The magic number to rule Rajasthan is 101. As per Times Now-CNX Exit Polls: BJP to get 126 seats, Congress-89, BSP -6 and other 9 in Madhya Pradesh. The magic number to rule MP is 116. Totally 679 seats are up for grabs in the five state assembly elections. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have 230 seats and 200 respectively. Telangana's assembly has 119 seats, Chhattisgarh 90, and Mizoram has 40. The sample size of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll is over 1,97,600. The channel claims that Axis My India has a 90 per cent accuracy rate in 28 of 31 polls held over the last five years. Assembly elections in five states are being seen as semi-finals before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These exit polls would be keenly watched. Major media houses will start making Exit poll predictions public once polling ends in both states.

Madhya Pradesh:

BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh witnessed 75 per cent voting turn out in a single phase election held on November 28. BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The magic number to rule MP is 116. And the number of reserved seats in the state is 82, at 35 for SC and 47 for the ST category.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a mandate for the fourth term. Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Pradesh will take place on December 11.

Chhattisgarh:

Voting was held in two phases on Nov 12 and 20. Chhattisgarh recorded 70% turnout as polls ended for 18 seats spread over eight districts in the first phase. At least six Maoists were reportedly killed in two encounters with security personnel in Bijapur and Sukma districts. Overall voter turnout was 76.35 per cent.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, with both the Congress and the BJP contesting all the 72 seats. The BJP is in power in the state since 2003.

In the 2013 assembly polls, the state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 77.40 per cent. The polling percentage in 2013 is higher than the turnout in 2018 by over 1.05 percentage points.

Mizoram:

Voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram was held on November 28. Total voter population in Mizoram is 7.68 lakh, according to the Election Commission of India report. Mizoram is the only state where women electors outnumber men. Of the total 7.68 lakh voters, as many as 3.93 lakh are women and 3.74 lakh are men.

The direct contest is between the ruling Congress (in power since 2008) and the Mizo National Front (MNF). But several others including the BJP, the National People's Party (NPP) and the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) could play crucial roles in the formation of the next government.

The northeastern state recorded 80 percent voter turnout down from what was 83.41 percent in 2013 and 82.35 seats in 2008 assembly polls.

Rajasthan:

Telangana:

The incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the Indian National Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi, and Telugu Desam Party are considered to be the main contestants in the election. Four opposition parties in the state, the INC, the TJS, the TDP and the CPI have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with an objective of defeating the ruling TRS in the elections.

The BJP is contesting alone in the elections. It is fitting in all 119 seats.

