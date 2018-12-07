Exit Polls 2018 Madhya Pradesh: Congress puts up tough fight

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 7: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is headed for fourth straight victory in Madhya Pradesh as per the exit poll by a private channel.

    Exit Polls 2018: BJP likely to continue winning streak in Madhya Pradesh

    As per Times Now-CNX exit polls, to get 126 seats, Congress-89, BSP -6 and other 9 in Madhya Pradesh. The magic number to rule the state is 116.

    Republic-CVOTER and ABP-CSDS surveys gave the upper hand to Congress in Madhya Pradesh. As per Republic-CVOTER, Congress to win 110-126 seats, BJP - 106, and Others - 6-12

    On the other hand, ABP-CSDS exit poll survey predicted 126 seats for Congress and BJP to win 94 seats. 

    According to India Today- AXIS My India, BJP to win 102-120 seats, Congress to get 104-122. 

    NEWSX-NETA: BJP - 106, Congress - 112 and Others - 12

    BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh witnessed 75 per cent voting turn out in a single phase election held on November 28. BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

    The magic number to rule MP is 116. And the number of reserved seats in the state is 82, at 35 for SC and 47 for the ST category.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a mandate for the fourth term. Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Pradesh will take place on December 11.

    shivraj singh chouhan Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 bjp congress exit polls

