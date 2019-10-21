Exit poll 2019: Times Now predicts clear majority with 230 seats for BJP in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Times Now exit polls has predicted a clear majority for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, where the alliance is likely to bag 230 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance might only win 48 seats and 10 for others. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to pose no threat and won't be able to cross even the 100-mark.

This is the most conservative prediction for BJP-Sena.

The state saw a high voter turnout. The BJP had fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Shiv Sena is contesting 124 seats.

As compared with 2014, BJP is likely to witness a swing of 44 seats in the total tally, as they won 186 seats in 2014. While Congress can experience a massive fall of 35 seats as they won 83 seats in 2014.