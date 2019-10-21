Exit Poll 2019: Khattar stands tall amid Congress-INLD ruins; BJP set to retain power in Haryana

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in Haryana for the first time in 2014, may win around 20-25 seats more than last time in Haryana assembly elections of 2019 and the saffron party's tally may go as high as 75-80 seats in the 90 member assembly, according to NewsX-Polstrat Exit Polls.

The Congress which ruled Haryana for 10 years till 2014, may just get around 9-12 seats which is a little less than 2014 when the grand old party won 15. This means that the loss of regional parties like INLD, which split, was BJP's gain.

Almost all exit polls are pointing at a similar trend. the Times Now exit polls predicts 71 for the BJP, 11 for the Congress and 8 for the others. The INLD-Akali dont open the account in the 90 member house where the magic number is 46. The TV 9 exit poll gives the BJP 47, Congress 23 INLD-Akali, 9 and others 11. The Republic TV-Jan ki Baat poll predicts 52-63 for the BJP, 19-15 for the Congress, 1 for the INLD-Akali and 18-12 for the others.

The exit polls' prediction that the BJP would win more than 70 seats is far higher than what is needed to form government in Haryana. 46 is the majority mark in 90 member Haryana Assembly. In 2014, the BJP won 47 and formed the government, ML Khattar, who was not a well known political figure at that time, was made the chief minister.

There were lot of apprehensions as to how Khattar would run the state. If the exit poll results come anywhere close to the real results, which would be declated on October 24, then it has to be said that Khattar has done a descent job. But then again, Modi factor will always remain a major influence. In the May Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, so the momentum, the mood and hangover of general elections would have definately played a role.

Bickering and internal feud in Congress and split in INLD would have pushed voters to go for stable government which BJP was capable of, given that it is in the power at Centre also.