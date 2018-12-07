Home News India Exit Poll 2018 Telangana results: Majority believe KCR set to return to power

New Delhi, Dec 7: The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to storm back to power with an impressive margin in Telangana once the results of the assembly elections are declared on December 11, various exit polls 2018 have suggested.

The exit poll results was done by news channels including Times Now-CNX, India Today-Axis, NEWSX-NETA, ABP-CSDS and Republic - Jan Ki Baat.

TIMES NOW-CNX:

According to Times Now-CNX, the survey has forecast 66 seats for the TRS, 37 for Congress, 7 for BJP and 9 for others. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

The Times Now - CNX survey was conducted at 400 polling stations of the state, and around 4,800 men and women from Section A and Section B households were questioned for the poll. The margin of error for the results is 2.5 percent.

INDIA TODAY-AXIS:

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts that KCR is likely to win 79 to 91 seats in the 119-member house. The survey has forecast 79-91 seats for the TRS, 21-33 for Congress+TDP, 4-7 for Owaisi's AIMIM, and 1-3 seats for BJP.

NEWSX-NETA:

The survey has forecast TRS to get 57 seats, the Congress 46 seats, 6 for BJP and 10 for others.

Republic - Jan Ki Baat:

The survey has forecast 48-60 seats for the TRS, 47-59 for Congress+TDP, 5 seats for BJP and 1-13 for Others.

The voter turn out in Telangana was 56.17 per cent as of 3 pm. They were the last of the five states to go to the polls. Polling ended in 106 constituencies at 5 p.m. but those standing in queues were allowed to cast their votes. The exact poll percentage will be known after receipt of detailed reports from the districts, officials said in Hyderabad.

In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation of the state cabinet. It is to be seen if TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's gamble to opt for early elections pays off or not.

The much-awaited results for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 will be announced on December 11.