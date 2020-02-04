Existing visas no longer valid for Chinese citizens: India amid Coronavirus scare

New Delhi, Feb 04: India has cancelled all visas from China after an outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in Hubei province that has claimed 425 lives so far.

"It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa," the Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted.

"All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com)," the embassy tweeted.

"Embassy and our Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last 2 weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India," it said.

"Indian Visa Application Centres (http://blsindia-china.com) in these cities may also be contacted in this regard. Visa Section of the Embassy/Consulates of India in China can be contacted to ascertain the validity of visa before undertaking any visit to India," the embassy tweeted.

As of Tuesday, 425 people have died due to the outbreak and around 20,000 people tested positive for the virus infection in China.