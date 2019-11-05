  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
    'Exercise restraint': BJP tells party workers ahead of Ayodhya verdict

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue.

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

    Representational Image
    At a meeting of the party's spokespersons, media and social media departments from across the country, the BJP's central leadership told them to avoid making unnecessary statements on the Ram temple issue, sources aware of the deliberations said.

    BJP social media head Amit Malviya also briefed social media teams of the party on how to prevent controversial statements on such platforms, they said.

    The Sangh's top brass in its recent meeting of 'pracharaks' had told them not to celebrate or carry out processions if Ram temple judgement comes in its favour.

    Ayodhya case: Hindu, Muslim leaders say verdict should be respected by all

    A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day daily hearing. The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

    In his latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

    PM Modi described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

