‘Exercise caution’: US embassy to its citizens in India on Delhi violence 

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The American embassy on Wednesday urged its citizens in India to exercise caution in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi.

    "Avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews," the US embassy said in its advisory.

    Delhi violence 

    The advisory came the day after US President Trump left for home following a two-day state visit to India.

    At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

    Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 20:15 [IST]
