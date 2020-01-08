Execution of Nirbhaya’s convicts will be 'real tribute' to her: DCP whose team probed the case

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha, the head of the SIT which probed the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case said after the Delhi court's verdict that execution of the Nirbhaya's convicts would be a "real tribute" to her. On Tuesday, a Delhi court issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that they be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

The death warrant, also known as black warrant, addressed to the office of the Tihar jail chief, was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

Nirbhaya's parents sought to expedite the procedure to hang the four convicts and also sought the issuance of a death warrant against them.

"This judgement will send a strong message to criminals and nobody will dare to commit such a crime in future," Kushwaha said to PTI.

He also added that all members of the special investigation team (SIT) did their best which resulted in consistent judgement by the court.

The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment. Of the six people convicted in the case, one was a minor, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre, and another, Ram Singh, committed suicide in the Tihar Jail.