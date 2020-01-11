  • search
    PM Modi says 'excited' to be in Bengal; may meet Mamata today

    Kolkata, Jan 11: Amid protest over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday to attend Kolkata Port Trust's (KPT) event.

    This will be PM Modi's first visit to West Bengal after BJP's impressive show in the last Lok Sabha election by winning 18 seats (out of 42) in Bengal.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place," tweeted PM Modi.

    "Yet, there will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of 'Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva', the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!" he added.

    PM Modi will unveil Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronized light and sound system of Rabindra Setu and is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Ever since the BJP emerged the main contender of the TMC in the state during the recent Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi and Mamta Banerjee have not shared the dais at any government programme.

    Mamta Banerjee had gone to New Delhi last September and met PM Modi in a "courtesy call" after the Lok Sabha polls.

    The changes in citizenship law have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

