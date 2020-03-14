  • search
    Excise duty on petrol and diesel increased by Rs 3 per litre

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 14: Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

    Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification said.

    Excise duty on petrol and diesel increased by Rs 3 per litre

    Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:42 [IST]
